Tesla CEO Elon Musk speaks at an event. Photo: Reuters
Elon Musk says Twitter’s lack of information on bots breaches terms of their merger deal
- Musk has said he will not proceed with his US$44 billion takeover of Twitter unless the social media giant can provide him with the info he needs
- Twitter chief executive officer Parag Agrawal has said the number of fake accounts is less than 5 per cent when measuring daily users
