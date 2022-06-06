Tesla CEO Elon Musk speaks at an event. Photo: Reuters
Tesla CEO Elon Musk speaks at an event. Photo: Reuters
Tech

Elon Musk says Twitter’s lack of information on bots breaches terms of their merger deal

  • Musk has said he will not proceed with his US$44 billion takeover of Twitter unless the social media giant can provide him with the info he needs
  • Twitter chief executive officer Parag Agrawal has said the number of fake accounts is less than 5 per cent when measuring daily users

Bloomberg
Bloomberg

Updated: 10:03pm, 6 Jun, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Tesla CEO Elon Musk speaks at an event. Photo: Reuters
Tesla CEO Elon Musk speaks at an event. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE