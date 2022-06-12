Luxury retailer Secoo has had a painful fall from grace. Photo: Shutterstock
Luxury retailer Secoo has had a painful fall from grace. Photo: Shutterstock
E-commerce
Tech

The rise and fall of Secoo: how China’s top luxury retailer fell off the catwalk after glory days of US$140 million Nasdaq IPO

  • Secoo rose from a second-hand handbag shop into China’s largest luxury goods exchange for individuals
  • Analysts say a change of heart on e-commerce channels by global luxury brands, more competition, and the pandemic have all been challenges

Yaling Jiang
Yaling Jiang in Shanghai

Updated: 1:01pm, 12 Jun, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Luxury retailer Secoo has had a painful fall from grace. Photo: Shutterstock
Luxury retailer Secoo has had a painful fall from grace. Photo: Shutterstock
READ FULL ARTICLE