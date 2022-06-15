This year’s 618 shopping festival is more muted. Photo: Reuters
This year’s 618 shopping festival is more muted. Photo: Reuters
E-commerce
Tech

China’s 618 online shopping festival more muted than previous years as platforms shift focus from sales to service quality

  • Consumer sentiment has been hit by the country’s strict anti-pandemic measures and wider economic slowdown
  • Analysts say that Chinese e-commerce players are preparing for harder days ahead as ‘sales will be challenging this year’

Tracy QuIris Deng
Tracy Qu in Shanghaiand Iris Deng in Hong Kong

Updated: 7:00am, 15 Jun, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
This year’s 618 shopping festival is more muted. Photo: Reuters
This year’s 618 shopping festival is more muted. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE