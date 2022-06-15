This year’s 618 shopping festival is more muted. Photo: Reuters
China’s 618 online shopping festival more muted than previous years as platforms shift focus from sales to service quality
- Consumer sentiment has been hit by the country’s strict anti-pandemic measures and wider economic slowdown
- Analysts say that Chinese e-commerce players are preparing for harder days ahead as ‘sales will be challenging this year’
