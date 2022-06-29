Daniel Zhang Yong (centre), chief executive officer and chairman of Alibaba. Photo: SCMP/Sam Tsang
Alibaba CEO extols positive role e-commerce giant’s technology can play in Chinese society in article for official magazine

  • The article was published in the latest edition of China Wangxin, a magazine launched in 2022 by the Cyberspace Administration of China
  • Zhang points to China’s health code as an example of how the Hangzhou-based company is using technology to help solve social issues

Tracy Qu
Tracy Qu in Shanghai

Updated: 8:00am, 29 Jun, 2022

