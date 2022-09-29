China has trialled use of e-CNY to settle trades via ‘bridge’. Photo: Handout
China tests central bank digital currency use to settle trades via ‘bridge’ with partners including Hong Kong, Thailand and UAE
- The People’s Bank of China participated in the trial from August 15 to September 23, testing use of digital currencies on four sides of platform
- The trial period handled more than 160 cross-border payments and foreign exchange transactions totalling over 150 million yuan
