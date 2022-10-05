China needs to fill a skills gap when it comes to chip technology. Photo: Bloomberg
China’s semiconductor self-sufficiency drive needs to strengthen development of talent and skills, education agency executive says
- Executive says there is still a gap in integrated circuits expertise between China and overseas, ‘especially in manufacturing’
- Areas such as artificial intelligence and big data are still more popular with students than courses on semiconductors currently
China needs to fill a skills gap when it comes to chip technology. Photo: Bloomberg