Alibaba is stepping up support for merchants during Singles’ Day. Photo: Bloomberg
Alibaba prepares deep discounts and extra help for merchants ahead of this year’s Singles’ Day shopping extravaganza
- Alibaba is promoting a membership system for brands to boost sales during the annual shopping extravaganza
- Tmall is working with around 30 industrial clusters, including female clothes-makers in Guangzhou, to help with training for the event
Alibaba is stepping up support for merchants during Singles’ Day. Photo: Bloomberg