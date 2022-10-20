Lei Jun, founder and CEO of Xiaomi, expects fierce competition in EV market. Photo: Shutterstock
Xiaomi founder Lei Jun says firm’s EV business will have to become a top five player to succeed as industry consolidates
- Lei Jun said the competition ahead in the EV industry will be brutal amid consolidation
- Xiaomi founder expects the top 5 global players to take 80 per cent of the EV market when it matures
