Lei Jun, founder and CEO of Xiaomi, expects fierce competition in EV market. Photo: Shutterstock
Xiaomi
Tech

Xiaomi founder Lei Jun says firm’s EV business will have to become a top five player to succeed as industry consolidates

  • Lei Jun said the competition ahead in the EV industry will be brutal amid consolidation
  • Xiaomi founder expects the top 5 global players to take 80 per cent of the EV market when it matures

Coco Feng
Coco Feng in Beijing

Updated: 10:00pm, 20 Oct, 2022

