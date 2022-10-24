China’s e-commerce giants, led by Alibaba, are gearing up for Singles’ Day. Photo: Shutterstock
China’s e-commerce giants fight for consumer eyeballs in world’s biggest shopping festival amid economic headwinds and fierce competition
- Singles’ Day is traditionally a time when Chinese consumers splurge on everything from smartphones to frying pans
- Analysts expect cutthroat price wars this year as competing platforms fight for attention and limited spare cash
