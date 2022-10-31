An online video shows people with suitcases and bags leaving a Foxconn compound in Zhengzhou in central China’s Henan province on Saturday. Photo: Hangpai Xingyang via AP
Worker exodus, Covid-19 lockdown in world’s largest iPhone factory hit Apple supply chain in China
- An unknown number of workers have fled the iPhone production plant run by Foxconn Technology Group in Zhengzhou as Covid-19 cases flare
- At least 10 per cent of the global iPhone production capacity is affected by the situation in the Zhengzhou campus, one analyst said
