In this file photo taken on February 9, 2022, Samuel Bankman-Fried, founder and CEO of FTX, testifies during a US Senate hearing about digital assets in Washington, DC. Photo: AFP
FTX latest: CEO Bankman-Fried faces grilling by lawmakers he backed as bankruptcy advisers struggle to find cash, crypto
- Group’s new CEO decries ‘complete failure of corporate controls’ and ‘complete absence of trustworthy financial information’ in court filing
- A filing reveals CEO Sam Bankman-Fried, a related company, and two FTX executives received US$4.1 billion in loans from affiliated trading arm
In this file photo taken on February 9, 2022, Samuel Bankman-Fried, founder and CEO of FTX, testifies during a US Senate hearing about digital assets in Washington, DC. Photo: AFP