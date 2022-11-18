In this file photo taken on February 9, 2022, Samuel Bankman-Fried, founder and CEO of FTX, testifies during a US Senate hearing about digital assets in Washington, DC. Photo: AFP
FTX latest: CEO Bankman-Fried faces grilling by lawmakers he backed as bankruptcy advisers struggle to find cash, crypto

  • Group’s new CEO decries ‘complete failure of corporate controls’ and ‘complete absence of trustworthy financial information’ in court filing
  • A filing reveals CEO Sam Bankman-Fried, a related company, and two FTX executives received US$4.1 billion in loans from affiliated trading arm

Bloomberg
Updated: 10:18am, 18 Nov, 2022

