Foxconn offers US$1,400 to new hires to leave Zhengzhou factory after violent protests over benefits and Covid-19 controls

  • The offer to workers was made on Wednesday after violent clashes between workers and company security staff
  • Newly-hired workers at the iPhone production unit of Foxconn will receive 8,000 yuan if they tender their resignation immediately

Coco Feng in Beijing

Updated: 12:01am, 24 Nov, 2022

An offer of compensation has reportedly been made to protesting workers at Foxconn’s Zhengzhou plant. Photo: Reuters
