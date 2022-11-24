An offer of compensation has reportedly been made to protesting workers at Foxconn’s Zhengzhou plant. Photo: Reuters
Foxconn offers US$1,400 to new hires to leave Zhengzhou factory after violent protests over benefits and Covid-19 controls
- The offer to workers was made on Wednesday after violent clashes between workers and company security staff
- Newly-hired workers at the iPhone production unit of Foxconn will receive 8,000 yuan if they tender their resignation immediately
