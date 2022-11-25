Security forces clash with workers during a protest outside Apple supplier Foxconn’s factory in Zhengzhou, China, on Wednesday. Photo: Reuters
Apple works with Foxconn to address worker concerns at Zhengzhou plant but stays mum on iPhone production delays
- New recruits have clashed with riot police at Foxconn’s Zhengzhou plant over unpaid allowances of 10,000 yuan (US$1,400)
- Apple breaks its silence surrounding the violent clashes at the world’s largest iPhone factory, saying it is working closely with Foxconn to address employees’ concerns
