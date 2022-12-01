An employee works on the production line of Nio electric vehicles. Photo: China Daily via Reuters
Electric cars: Nio, Li Auto and Xpeng see EV sales bounce back in November as customers rush to bag deals by end of year

  • Shanghai-based Nio delivered 14,178 units in November, up 40.9 per cent from a month earlier
  • Analysts say consumers are rushing to take up government subsidies to buy cars before end of year

Tracy Qu
Tracy Qu in Shanghai

Updated: 9:00pm, 1 Dec, 2022

