Goertek has revised its annual revenue estimates after a client requested a halt to the production of an audio equipment. Photo: Handout
Apple supplier Goertek revises 2022 revenue by 60 per cent on AirPods production blow
- Goertek’s revenues highly vulnerable as financial report shows it depends on very few clients
- The production halt adds to Apple’s supply chain woes in China following hiccups at Foxconn’s Zhengzhou plant
Goertek has revised its annual revenue estimates after a client requested a halt to the production of an audio equipment. Photo: Handout