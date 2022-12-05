Goertek has revised its annual revenue estimates after a client requested a halt to the production of an audio equipment. Photo: Handout
Apple supplier Goertek revises 2022 revenue by 60 per cent on AirPods production blow

  • Goertek’s revenues highly vulnerable as financial report shows it depends on very few clients
  • The production halt adds to Apple’s supply chain woes in China following hiccups at Foxconn’s Zhengzhou plant

Ben Jiang
Ben Jiang in Beijing

Updated: 1:46pm, 5 Dec, 2022

