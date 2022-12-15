China has banned export of Loongson chips - report. Photo: Imaginechina
Semiconductors
Tech

China bans export of Loongson chips due to strategic importance and military sensitivity, Russian newspaper reports

  • The export ban on Loongson processors based on LoongArch architecture is because the tech is used by China’s military-industrial complex
  • Loongson has said it seeks to be ‘independent from the widely adopted Intel-Windows and Android-Arm structures’

Coco Feng
Coco Feng in Beijing

Updated: 11:30pm, 15 Dec, 2022

