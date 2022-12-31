Ant Group’s restructuring process achieves key milestone. Photo: SCMP/ Tracy Qu
Ant Group’s restructuring process achieves key milestone. Photo: SCMP/ Tracy Qu
Alibaba
Get more with myNEWS A personalised news feed of stories that matter to you.
Learn more
Tech

Ant Group moves key step forward in restructuring, as consumer finance unit wins approval to expand capital base

  • The local branch of the CBIRC in Chongqing said it has approved the capital expansion plan of Chongqing Ant Consumer Finance
  • Ant had been undergoing a restructuring and review of its myriad businesses ever since its US$39.7 billion IPO was pulled in 2020

Iris Deng
Iris Deng in Shenzhen

Updated: 1:05am, 31 Dec, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Ant Group’s restructuring process achieves key milestone. Photo: SCMP/ Tracy Qu
Ant Group’s restructuring process achieves key milestone. Photo: SCMP/ Tracy Qu
READ FULL ARTICLE