Ant Group’s restructuring process achieves key milestone. Photo: SCMP/ Tracy Qu
Ant Group moves key step forward in restructuring, as consumer finance unit wins approval to expand capital base
- The local branch of the CBIRC in Chongqing said it has approved the capital expansion plan of Chongqing Ant Consumer Finance
- Ant had been undergoing a restructuring and review of its myriad businesses ever since its US$39.7 billion IPO was pulled in 2020
