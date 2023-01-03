ByteDance, one of China’s largest employers, laid off thousands of people last year. Photo: Reuters
ByteDance
Tech

TikTok owner ByteDance cuts hundreds of jobs at multiple departments in China, sources say

  • The job cuts were implemented at Douyin as well as its gaming and real estate operations, two sources said
  • The lay-offs came after CEO Liang Rubo told employees in December that the company needs to ‘get fit and beef up the muscle’ to streamline operations

Coco Feng
Coco Feng in Beijing

Updated: 6:00pm, 3 Jan, 2023

