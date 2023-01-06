Taiwan wants to join hearings into Beijing’s WTO complaint against US chip controls. Photo: AP
Tech war: Taipei requests to join hearing over Beijing’s complaint against US chip controls at World Trade Organization
- China has filed a complaint with the WTO about US chip export restrictions, in a show of displeasure at Washington’s trade policies
- Taipei’s Office of Trade Negotiations said in a statement that it is applying to join the hearing as a third party and will not be taking sides
