Chinese audio platform Ximalaya earns first-ever profit, people say. Photo: Handout
Chinese audio platform Ximalaya earns first-ever profit, people say. Photo: Handout
Internet
Tech

Chinese online audio platform Ximalaya climbs a mountain to eke out first-ever profit, people say

  • Online audio platform Ximalaya has earned its first ever profit, helped by cost-cutting and a sharper user focus, company’s CEO reportedly tells internal meeting
  • Analysts say the online audio platform sector can grow in China, helped by rise of in-car entertainment

Ben Jiang
Ben Jiang in Beijing

Updated: 11:28pm, 17 Jan, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
Chinese audio platform Ximalaya earns first-ever profit, people say. Photo: Handout
Chinese audio platform Ximalaya earns first-ever profit, people say. Photo: Handout
READ FULL ARTICLE