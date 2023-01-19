Dutch foreign trade minister says she will fight for open trade when it comes to chips. Photo: AFP
Dutch minister says she will fight for open trade in Davos chip panel discussion, as US pressure rises on export controls to China
- Washington has been upping the pressure on countries in the global chip supply chain to further limit exports to China
- Dutch foreign trade minister Liesje Schreinemacher said she will fight for open trade and to prevent protectionism in WEF panel discussion
