Global PC shipments saw a record decline in Q4. Photo: Shutterstock
Global PC shipments slump in fourth quarter of 2022 amid economic headwinds including inflation and weak demand
- PC shipments in the three months ended December 31 fell 27.8 per cent year on year to 65.2 million units, according to Counterpoint
- The decline comes amid rising inflation, supply chain disruption as a result of the pandemic, and the impact of the conflict in Ukraine
