For the overseas audience, Tencent has made Three-Body available on YouTube with multi-language subtitles, offering the first few episodes for free and subsequent updates for a fee. The show received a broadly warm reception from foreign fans, with the first episode on its main YouTube channel recording over 617,300 views as of January 26.

The Chinese audience has applauded how faithful the adaptation is to the original book, with one of the most upvoted comments on Douban saying “this is living proof that if you follow the original book, it will be a great work. I hope the upcoming adaptations can keep this in mind.”

Some Chinese viewers were quick to speculate on the upcoming Netflix version, which is expected to premiere later this year, wondering if it will have the same affinity to the original text.

Some were anxious that the Netflix version, produced by HBO’s Game of Thrones creators David Benioff and D.B. Weiss, may be modified to better fit Western tastes.

“Now the pressure is on Netflix,” one Douban user wrote in a review.

The positive reviews came after an animation series of the trilogy by Tencent’s streaming rival Bilibili, launched in late 2022 and still updating, received a mixed reaction. It has a 4.3 out of 10-point rating on Douban currently, with many viewers criticising the show for its rigid rendering and poor storytelling technique.

Chinese sci-fi fans have enjoyed a visual feast recently, with The Wandering Earth II, a movie based on another novel by Liu, debuting in Chinese cinemas during the Lunar New Year holiday this month. The film is a sequel to the 2019 blockbuster which was backed by Tencent’s rival Alibaba Group Holding, which owns the South China Morning Post.

Sci-fi has been a popular genre for China’s tech companies, which have battled for quality content to attract user attention, digging deep to cover production costs. However, economic headwinds saw Tencent’s streaming arm launch lay-offs last year amid declining sales, and Bilibili has yet to turn a profit since it was founded in 2009.

The adaptation of The Three-Body Problem trilogy has been closely watched by sci-fi readers in China, as it is one of the bestselling Chinese sci-fi novels ever, receiving praise from the likes of former US President Barack Obama and Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg.

The book garnered global recognition when it was published in English in 2014 and went on to win the prestigious Hugo Award for author Liu Cixin the following year.

The novel’s coverage of the Cultural Revolution, a period in China that is still considered sensitive for the Chinese Communist Party, has been a concern for fans though, who fear it could invite censorship from broadcasting regulators.

