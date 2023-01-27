A food delivery worker exits the campus of the Alibaba headquarters in Hangzhou, China. Photo: Bloomberg
Alibaba denies reports it is building a global headquarters in Singapore, saying development is for its Lazada subsidiary
- Lazada, founded in 2012 and headquartered in Singapore, is one of Southeast Asia’s largest e-commerce platforms
- Alibaba has been headquartered in Hangzhou’s Xixi district, in the Future Science and Technology City, since 2013
