A food delivery worker exits the campus of the Alibaba headquarters in Hangzhou, China. Photo: Bloomberg
Alibaba denies reports it is building a global headquarters in Singapore, saying development is for its Lazada subsidiary

  • Lazada, founded in 2012 and headquartered in Singapore, is one of Southeast Asia’s largest e-commerce platforms
  • Alibaba has been headquartered in Hangzhou’s Xixi district, in the Future Science and Technology City, since 2013

Lilian Zhang
Updated: 8:55pm, 27 Jan, 2023

