Lighthouse Capital says Chinese firms will turn ChatGPT into products quickly. Photo: Shutterstock
Why this investor believes US-developed ChatGPT could spur a gold rush for Chinese firms able to turn ideas into products
- ChatGPT is a conversational AI chatbot that Microsoft-backed OpenAI unveiled in November to much fanfare
- Lighthouse Capital says while ChatGPT is US-developed, local firms will likely capitalise by turning innovation into usable products quickly
Lighthouse Capital says Chinese firms will turn ChatGPT into products quickly. Photo: Shutterstock