China unveils new digitalisation plan. Photo: Xinhua
China unveils grand digitalisation plan, calling for accelerated push into 5G, IoT and supercomputing engines of growth
- An acceleration of digitalisation is crucial to fully promoting China’s ‘great rejuvenation’, says road map released by ruling Communist Party
- The country aims to make significant progress in digitalisation by 2025, and reach ‘world-leading levels’ by 2035, according to the plan
China unveils new digitalisation plan. Photo: Xinhua