Beijing-based e-commerce giant JD.com kicked off a multibillion yuan price war on Sunday night amid rising competition with peers including Alibaba Group Holding and PDD Holdings. The company has described the 10 billion yuan (US$1.4 billion) subsidy campaign as “its largest sales promotion event in history”, covering a wide selection of items, such as iPhones, earphones and air conditioners, as well as groceries like milk. For example, an 128G iPhone 13 is being sold for 4,649 yuan on its Apple-authorised store, compared to an original price of 5,399 yuan. For certain products, JD.com is even offering double compensation to consumers if they can find the same good at a lower price on competitor sites Pinduoduo, the budget shopping platform owned by PDD, and Alibaba’s e-commerce platform Tmall, both of which have also kicked off March 8 campaigns. Alibaba is the owner of the South China Morning Post. “JD doesn’t compete on price as much as some other platforms, but has positioned itself on trustworthiness, reliability and quality of service,” said Mark Tanner, managing director of Shanghai-based consultancy China Skinny, “This makes it hard to compete on price for a sustained period due to their higher cost structure, but perhaps they are seeking to acquire some new customers and keep a few of those who have had a taste of their other benefits.” JD.com founder Richard Liu criticises e-commerce executives for poor performance Promotional campaigns have eclipsed end-of-year and midyear sales campaigns as a regular part of China’s e-commerce industry in recent years. JD.com company founder Richard Liu Qiangdong in December criticised his lieutenants for forgetting about basics such as price competitiveness and other strategic missteps, the Post reported earlier . “Losing our low-price reputation will roil the foundation of our existence,” Liu warned in an internal email at the time. “Low prices were the most important weapons responsible for our past success, and they will be essential in the future.” Tong Wenhao, a retail analyst at research firm Leadleo, said the multibillion subsidy strategy, a path first followed by Pinduoduo in 2019, has become a “short cut to get high market share in a short period of time”. Founder Richard Liu urges JD.com to cut prices amid tough retail sector Lucy Liu, a regular Taobao user, said that the JD campaign had encouraged her to open the app, although she has not bought anything yet. “It works, I did open the app. and I’ve never bought anything on JD before,” said Shanghai-based Liu. Another Shanghai resident Yang Yang, who has been thinking about buying a graphics card for weeks, opened the app after he saw the promotional post by JD.com. “It’s [still] not cheap,” he said. “Products with fundamental demand have similar prices … [and this is unlikely to change] unless the market goes out of control.” A 55-year-old consumer surnamed Ning, who lives in the eastern city of Suzhou, bought a small package of corn and a water tap on JD.com on Monday, after she saw an entry for them on the main page for the multibillion yuan campaign. “I spent 88 yuan for the two items, which JD said is the lowest price I can get over the past 187 days,” said Ning, who has been a long-time user of the platform due to its “relatively high quality of goods and fast delivery”. However, she added that even though major e-commerce platforms have launched new campaigns with massive subsidies, she will not buy much as she has reduced her online shopping amid economic headwinds and rising inflation. “Yesterday I found the price of one kiwi fruit was 15.6 yuan – three times the price prior to the beginning of Covid-19. It’s becoming harder for me to afford it, and I need to think twice before I buy anything online now,” said Ning. However, the JD campaign appears popular among iPhone shoppers, with a few models, including the iPhone 13 and iPhone 14, marked as running out of stock on Monday afternoon by some JD stores, to the frustration of some. “I can’t buy an iPhone14. Is JD serious about the campaign? Or is it just trying to gain more traffic [with little stock]?” said one Guangdong-based Weibo user on the microblogging platform.