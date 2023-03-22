Tencent Holdings reported a better-than-expected net income of 106.3 billion yuan (US$15.4 billion) in the fourth quarter of 2022, helped by months of rigorous cost-saving measures, as company president Martin Lau Chi-ping is set to rotate off the board. The Hong Kong-listed company’s profit for the three months to the end of December was up 12 per cent from 94.9 billion yuan in the same period the previous year. It beat the average estimates of 27.6 billion yuan. Revenue reached 145 billion yuan, up 1 per cent compared to 144 billion yuan in the same period in 2021, and roughly in line with a consensus estimate for 144.5 billion yuan, according to Bloomberg data. For the full year, Tencent reported a net profit of 188.2 billion yuan, down 16 per cent compared to the previous year, but higher than estimates of 113.7 billion yuan. Total revenue dropped 1 per cent to 554.6 billion yuan, marking the company’s first ever annual revenue decline. It was slightly better than the market estimates of 554.2 billion yuan by analysts polled by Bloomberg. Tencent also announced on Wednesday that Lau, 49, will step down from the board while remaining as company president and chairman of its investment committee to “further segregate the responsibilities of the board”. The company last August added a female independent non-executive director – social welfare scholar Zhang Xiulan – to its board. The financial results come after a year of cost-cutting efforts by Tencent to combat economic headwinds and industry consolidation, including downsizing its workforce, shutting down non-performing businesses and exiting some investments. The company had 108,436 employees by the end of 2022, down 3.8 per cent from the 112,771 employees it had at the end of 2021, according to the earnings statement. “During 2022, we increased our business efficiency, sharpened our focus on core activities, and developed new services and revenue lines including Video Accounts and international games,” said Pony Ma Huateng, chairman and CEO of Tencent. “These changes position us to benefit from, and contribute to, a rebound in China’s economic growth which our users’ activity suggests is now under way.” Tencent shares in Hong Kong rose 1 per cent on Wednesday ahead of the earnings announcement, closing at HK$347.2.