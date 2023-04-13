Chinese ride-hailing giant Didi Chuxing unveils its robotaxi concept car the Neuron in Shanghai, April 13, 2023. Photo: Handout
Chinese ride-hailing giant Didi Chuxing unveils robotaxi concept car after years of development
- The concept car called the Didi Neuron has the shape of a minibus with a length of 4.5 metres
- Didi says the space for passengers is 50 per cent larger than normal taxis as the vehicle does not have a driver’s seat
