A YMTC logo is seen on a smartphone against a Chinese flag. Photo: Shutterstock
US-China tech war
Tech

exclusive | Tech war: China’s top memory chip maker YMTC making progress in producing advanced 3D NAND products with locally sourced equipment: sources

  • YMTC’s top secret project, which aims to use Chinese-only equipment, has placed big orders with domestic tool suppliers, including Beijing-based Naura Technology
  • The ramped up sourcing of local equipment comes after YMTC received fresh funding to the tune of US$7 billion from its state-backed investors, including the ‘Big Fund’

Che PanAnn Cao
Che Pan in Beijingand Ann Cao in Shanghai

Updated: 7:36am, 23 Apr, 2023

