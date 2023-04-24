Xiaomi fails to get funds returned in India. Photo: SCMP/Simon Song
India High Court rejects bid to overturn seizure of US$676 million from Xiaomi amid sour India-China tech relations
- India’s federal financial crime agency says investigation uncovered years of remittance payments made by Xiaomi India to three foreign-based entities
- Xiaomi says contested payments were royalties paid for licensed technologies and an entirely legitimate part of its business operations
