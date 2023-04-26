Souvenir tokens representing cryptocurrencies bitcoin and ether, the native token of Ethereum, plunge into water in this illustration taken May 17, 2022. Photo: Reuters
Ethereum’s post-Merge energy usage shows how blockchain tech can align with national sustainability goals
- The Cambridge Blockchain Network Sustainability Index shows Ethereum’s annual energy consumption is roughly equal to that of the Eiffel Tower
- Ethereum did not have wide usage in China before it switched to a more sustainable token validation process, the data shows, but interest in the network is rising
