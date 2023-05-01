Artificial intelligence is offering people an easy way to quickly generate new images that they can use to spruce up their online image. Photo: Shutterstock
AI-generated portraits from a Hong Kong start-up offer busy professionals an affordable social media upgrade
- Try It On charges US$17 for 100 AI-generated images based on users’ photos, which are described as good enough to skip a photo shoot
- The start-up uses a combination of existing products like Stable Diffusion and offers ‘human touch’ fixes for an additional charge
