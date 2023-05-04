A smartphone displays the logo of Luxshare Precision in front of the company’s website. Photo: Shutterstock
The next iPhone will still be made in China, but Apple’s main assembler Foxconn will have to share the work, report says

  • Foxconn may lose some iPhone 15 work to other Chinese manufacturers after it failed to deliver iPhone 14s last November due to Covid disruptions
  • New arrangement marks the first time Apple has tapped three suppliers to produce premium iPhones, highlighting efforts to smooth the supply chain

Ben Jiang
Ben Jiang in Beijing

Updated: 6:12pm, 4 May, 2023

