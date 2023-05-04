Chinese tourist spending via Alipay, WeChat Pay rises sharply during Labour Day holiday. Photo: SCMP / K. Y. Cheng
Alipay and WeChat Pay data shows China consumer spending over May holidays exceeded pre-Covid levels
- The Alipay and WeChat Pay digital wallets account for more than 90 per cent of the mobile payments market in China
- A total of 274 million people went on trips within the mainland during the holiday, 19 per cent more than the same period in 2019
