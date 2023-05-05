Customers line up outside an Apple Store in Beijing on the first day of sales for the iPhone 14. Photo: AP
Apple ‘pleased’ with China sales, which beat expectations in the March quarter, as it eyes India expansion

  • Apple sales fell 2.9 per cent in Greater China and 2.5 per cent globally, but it beat expectations owing to strong sales of services and iPhones
  • The company has been looking to diversify its supply chain away from China, as sales across the rest of Asia jumped more than 15 per cent, doubling in India

Dylan Butts
Updated: 8:00pm, 5 May, 2023

