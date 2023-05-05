Customers line up outside an Apple Store in Beijing on the first day of sales for the iPhone 14. Photo: AP
Apple ‘pleased’ with China sales, which beat expectations in the March quarter, as it eyes India expansion
- Apple sales fell 2.9 per cent in Greater China and 2.5 per cent globally, but it beat expectations owing to strong sales of services and iPhones
- The company has been looking to diversify its supply chain away from China, as sales across the rest of Asia jumped more than 15 per cent, doubling in India
