Didi to produce high level autonomous driving cars with GAC in China. Photo: Bloomberg
Didi to mass produce self-driving EVs in partnership with Chinese carmaker GAC
- The first mass-produced robotaxi, based on AION’s latest EV platform, will be equipped with Didi’s autonomous driving solutions
- Didi has been preparing for a comeback with autonomous driving cars, a sector favoured by the government, after a 2021 crackdown
