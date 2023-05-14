China is ramping up efforts to develop its blockchain industry. Photo: Shutterstock
China opens blockchain research centre with plans to train 500,000 industry professionals
- The Chinese government continues to push blockchain development for industrial use, signalling a belief in the technology despite Beijing’s cryptocurrency ban
- Hong Kong’s recent push to become a Web3 hub have led some to see the city as China’s base for crypto activity, but experts warn such views are premature
