China is ramping up efforts to develop its blockchain industry. Photo: Shutterstock
Blockchain
Tech

China opens blockchain research centre with plans to train 500,000 industry professionals

  • The Chinese government continues to push blockchain development for industrial use, signalling a belief in the technology despite Beijing’s cryptocurrency ban
  • Hong Kong’s recent push to become a Web3 hub have led some to see the city as China’s base for crypto activity, but experts warn such views are premature

Dylan Butts
Updated: 11:09am, 14 May, 2023

