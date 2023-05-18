Skyscrapers are seen Beijing’s central business district. Photo: Shutterstock
US-China tech war
Tech

US-based Forrester Research to close China office amid Beijing’s crackdown of foreign advisories

  • The Boston-based company is also cutting most of its staff in its offices in China, according to a person with knowledge of the matter
  • The move coincides with Beijing’s tightening national security scrutiny that has led to investigations into Bain & Company, Mintz Group and Capvision Partners

Dylan Butts
Updated: 10:00am, 18 May, 2023

Skyscrapers are seen Beijing’s central business district. Photo: Shutterstock
