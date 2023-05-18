Skyscrapers are seen Beijing’s central business district. Photo: Shutterstock
US-based Forrester Research to close China office amid Beijing’s crackdown of foreign advisories
- The Boston-based company is also cutting most of its staff in its offices in China, according to a person with knowledge of the matter
- The move coincides with Beijing’s tightening national security scrutiny that has led to investigations into Bain & Company, Mintz Group and Capvision Partners
