Clients may move to local producers after Beijing bans Micron memory chips. Photo: Shutterstock
Tech war: China shows the sword to US chipmaker Micron with ban, opening the door to local players to fill the gap
- In China’s strongest retaliation yet in mounting US tech war, authorities have banned sale of Micron products in the country
- Shares in Chinese memory chip companies surged on Monday in Shanghai and Shenzhen on hopes they may be able to fill the gap
