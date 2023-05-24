Alibaba Cloud is cutting 7 per cent of its staff amid a tough economic environment as it prepares for an IPO. Photo: Shutterstock
Alibaba Cloud to cut 7 per cent of staff, sending thousands of workers packing ahead of planned IPO
- Alibaba’s cloud division is downsizing as it prepares to go public amid economic headwinds that pushed revenue down 2 per cent in the first quarter
- The e-commerce giant as a whole has also been reducing headcount this past year, with payroll numbers down by more than 4,500 in the first quarter
