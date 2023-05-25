Meituan’s newly-launched food delivery platform Kee Ta in Hong Kong. Photo: SCMP/Elson Li
Food delivery giant Meituan reports 27 pc revenue growth as demand rebounds after lifting of Covid curbs in China

  • The Beijing-based firm said its total revenue was 58.62 billion yuan for the three months to end-March
  • Net profit was 3.36 billion yuan from a 5.7 billion yuan loss a year ago, thanks to cost-cutting efforts and a rebound in food sector

Ben Jiang
Ben Jiang in Beijing

Updated: 8:10pm, 25 May, 2023

Corrected [7:52pm, 25 May, 2023]

  • [7:52pm, 25 May, 2023]

    Corrects to state Meituan returned to a net profit of 3.36 billion yuan in the first quarter

