ChatGPT study sheds light on data analysis costs. Photo: Shutterstock
LLMs like ChatGPT can perform data analysis at a fraction of the human cost with comparable performance: study
- Preliminary findings are in study of LLMs by Alibaba’s Damo Academy and Singapore’s Nanyang Technological University
- The cost of GPT-4, the latest version of the LLM developed by US start-up OpenAI is only 0.45 per cent of hiring a senior data analyst, study finds
