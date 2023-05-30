Securities arm of China Merchants Group has scrapped procurement of Microsoft AI services. Photo: AP
China Merchants Group’s securities arm pulls out of tender offer for Microsoft AI services amid rising sensitivity
- Merchants Securities said in the notice that it had scrapped an offer to procure Microsoft’s large language model (LLM) services
- Move comes amid increased rivalry between US and China over generative-AI technology and Beijing’s tighter grip on sensitive information
