Securities arm of China Merchants Group has scrapped procurement of Microsoft AI services. Photo: AP
Securities arm of China Merchants Group has scrapped procurement of Microsoft AI services. Photo: AP
Artificial intelligence
Tech

China Merchants Group’s securities arm pulls out of tender offer for Microsoft AI services amid rising sensitivity

  • Merchants Securities said in the notice that it had scrapped an offer to procure Microsoft’s large language model (LLM) services
  • Move comes amid increased rivalry between US and China over generative-AI technology and Beijing’s tighter grip on sensitive information

Ben Jiang
Ben Jiang in Beijing

Updated: 6:30pm, 30 May, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
Securities arm of China Merchants Group has scrapped procurement of Microsoft AI services. Photo: AP
Securities arm of China Merchants Group has scrapped procurement of Microsoft AI services. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE