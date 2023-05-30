China is building up national computing power network. Photo: Shutterstock
China’s national computing power network accepts first provinces as it moves to pool data centres to bolster infrastructure
- Data centres in southern Guangdong province and the southwestern provinces of Sichuan and Guizhou have been admitted to the network
- Demand for computing power is skyrocketing thanks to the rising popularity of artificial intelligence
