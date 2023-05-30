China is building up national computing power network. Photo: Shutterstock
Artificial intelligence
Tech

China’s national computing power network accepts first provinces as it moves to pool data centres to bolster infrastructure

  • Data centres in southern Guangdong province and the southwestern provinces of Sichuan and Guizhou have been admitted to the network
  • Demand for computing power is skyrocketing thanks to the rising popularity of artificial intelligence

Coco Feng
Coco Feng in Beijing

Updated: 11:00pm, 30 May, 2023

