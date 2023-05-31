Japan’s chip export controls are a major concern for China. Photo: Shutterstock
Japan’s chip export controls are a major concern for China’s self-sufficiency campaign, analysts say
- Under Japanese measures slated for July, companies will need a licence to sell 23 types of chip-manufacturing technology to a foreign country
- Chinese officials and some experts have seen Japan’s plans as a signal that Tokyo is following the US lead in the semiconductor trade war
Japan’s chip export controls are a major concern for China. Photo: Shutterstock