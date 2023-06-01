China’s major e-commerce firms have kicked off their June 18 campaigns. Photo: Bloomberg
China’s major e-commerce firms have kicked off their June 18 campaigns. Photo: Bloomberg
E-commerce
Tech

Alibaba and JD.com kick off this year’s June 18 festival amid company reshuffles and stronger consumer spending

  • This year’s festival takes place amid corporate reshuffles and fierce competition in the e-commerce sector
  • Shopping event also comes amid a rebound in economic activity in China following the end of three years of strict Covid-19 controls

Tracy Qu
Tracy Qu in Shanghai

Updated: 7:30pm, 1 Jun, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
China’s major e-commerce firms have kicked off their June 18 campaigns. Photo: Bloomberg
China’s major e-commerce firms have kicked off their June 18 campaigns. Photo: Bloomberg
READ FULL ARTICLE