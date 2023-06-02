The US is weighing additional curbs on investment in China related to critical tech sectors including advanced semiconductors, artificial intelligence, and quantum computing. Photo: Shutterstock
US plans to curb investment into Chinese chips and AI are ‘harmful’, Beijing says, as country braces for reduced capital
- Planned regulations could curb the transfer of investments and expertise in ‘critical sectors’ such as advanced semiconductors, AI, and quantum computing
- The move, which analysts say would decrease capital flows between China and the US, is ‘harmful and serves no one’s interest,’ Beijing said
