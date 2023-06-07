The Binance logo and a representation of cryptocurrencies are placed on a keyboard in this photo illustration taken November 8, 2022. Photo: Reuters
Binance, cryptocurrency market take costly hit from US SEC charges as licensing requirements tighten globally
- The SEC filed 13 charges against Binance and its CEO, alleging the platform failed to protect investors, promoted unregistered securities, and mishandled customer funds
- The market has been in what traders refer to as a ‘cryptocurrency winter’ since a series of company failures last year, most notably the bankruptcy of Binance rival FTX
