The Binance logo and a representation of cryptocurrencies are placed on a keyboard in this photo illustration taken November 8, 2022. Photo: Reuters
Binance, cryptocurrency market take costly hit from US SEC charges as licensing requirements tighten globally

  • The SEC filed 13 charges against Binance and its CEO, alleging the platform failed to protect investors, promoted unregistered securities, and mishandled customer funds
  • The market has been in what traders refer to as a ‘cryptocurrency winter’ since a series of company failures last year, most notably the bankruptcy of Binance rival FTX

Dylan Butts and Matt Haldane

Updated: 7:00am, 7 Jun, 2023

