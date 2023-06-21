Alibaba’s Tongyi Qianwen chatbot logo seen on smartphone screen. Photo: Shutterstock
Alibaba is doubling down on LLMs, with work app DingTalk now incorporating its AI model Tongyi Qianwen
- DingTalk app enables enterprise customers to use Tongyi Qianwen, the ChatGPT-like service launched in April by Alibaba Cloud
- DingTalk’s president said all products within the app will be ‘re-made with AI’ in the future, and that AI will underpin research and development
